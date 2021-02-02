Social Media Slams Zubeen Garg for His Uncivilised Behaviour on Stage with Nishita Goswami

Guwahati: Social media is on fire. People from all walks of life are expressing their angst and total displeasure in the manner in which popular singer and actor of Assam, Zubeen Garg conducted himself while on stage with well-known actress Nishita Goswami (known for her performances in hit films like Ratnakar and other stage dramas) at an award event held in Guwahati recently. Zubeen, while on stage in front of a huge live gathering, commented on Nishita's backside leaving the actress feeling humiliated, ashamed and hurt. This obviously, has not gone down well with anyone and once again brought the spotlight back on the issue of woman's decency and modesty being outraged anywhere and at any level.

Nishita has posted a creative on her Facebook page asking everyone to respect woman.

While some said they "love & respect Zubeen's creativity….this incident is too difficult to forgive & forget", some hoped that the singer's near and dear ones including his wife (Garima Saikia Garg, a designer and filmmaker) would help Zubeen understand what is wrong and what is right and act responsibly.





Some felt that it is time people stop putting Zubeen on a pedestal.







Filmmaker Roopa Barua said that there is no place in civil society for a person like Zubeen Garg or his kind of humour.





Many people also pointed a finger at the organisers of the award night and asked why the organisers let such an incident take place with a woman on stage and also ended up telecasting it.





This is not the first time that Zubeen Garg has drawn flak for his bad behaviour and loose tongue. There have been several incidents when the singer-actor and filmmaker had either abused someone or behaved inappropriately with someone. He is known to go for events and cultural programmes in an inebriated state and cause chaos, behave indecently.

