Social worker Anil Borah honoured with Samaj Prahari title by Sonitpur Live

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Anil Borah, a resident of Dhobakota village, Jamugurihat, and a well-known social worker, has been awarded the Samaj Prahari title by Sonitpur Live, a Sonitpur-based local portal channel, which celebrated its 9th foundation day recently. Anil Borah is closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations of the greater Nadura area. He joined the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad in 1996.

He has helped poor but meritorious students with their admissions and tuitions, and also provided textbooks, uniforms, and financial support. Anil Borah has also organised free medical camps in the remote places of the Naduar area. He is actively associated with many cultural organisations of the Jamugurihat area.

Also Read: Assam: Lok Sewa Award Presented on Lok Kalyan Diwas in Sivasagar