Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya Urges Muslims to Move Closer to NDA After Joining AGP

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, popularly known as Saju — the Sonai MLA who recently switched from the AIUDF to the Asom Gana Parishad — has urged Muslims to move closer to the NDA-led ruling alliance, saying the shift would be reciprocated by the government.

Barbhuiya was given a warm reception at the district AGP office in Silchar on Wednesday, where he made his first public remarks since joining the party.

"The time has come for the minorities to step towards the NDA, which will definitely be reciprocated by the ruling alliance," he said. "I have joined the AGP only to ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of the Muslims."

