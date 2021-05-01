Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner declared dry days in district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: The Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur has declared dry day throughout the area of Sonitpur district in view of the day of counting of votes of the General Assembly Elections, 2021 on May 2 and May 3 till the process of counting is over. However, if the results of all five LACs are declared by 11 AM of May 3, then there will be no Dry Day on May 3, 2021. All government licensed IMFL retail OFF/ON shops, hotel ON, clubs, country spirit retail shops and wholesale warehouses, IMFL wholesale warehouses, in the district will remain closed on these days. It is prohibited to sell/ possess/ distribute any kind of liquor/ intoxicants in the area during the period.

