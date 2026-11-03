Sonowal-Kachari Autonomous Council General Elections Scheduled for November 30

Guwahati: The Assam State Election Commission officially set the democratic machinery in motion on November 3, 2026, by announcing that polling for all 32 constituencies of the Sonowal-Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) will take place on November 30, 2026.

The formal notification, issued on Tuesday, establishes a definitive timeline for the council polls, culminating in the counting of votes on December 3, 2026.

According to the Commission's gazetted timeline, candidates must file their nomination papers by November 10, 2026. The scrutiny of these documents will take place on November 12, and the final window for the withdrawal of candidature closes on November 16, the same day the official list of contesting candidates will be published.

Voting across all 32 constituencies will span 337 polling stations, catering to a total registered electorate of 1,63,966 voters. If required, re-polling will be executed on December 1, 2026.

Following the announcement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a major political update regarding the state ruling party’s strategy. Speaking after an Assam BJP unit core committee meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan, Sarma confirmed that the party will maintain a completely neutral stance.

"Since these elections to the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council will not be held on party symbols, the state BJP will remain neutral. That was one of the decisions taken," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

To ensure a level playing field, the Commission has strictly capped individual candidate election expenses at ₹2 lakh. The announcement brings immense relief to local indigenous organizations, including the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Union (AASKSU), which had previously staged massive protests at the District Commissioner’s office demanding immediate elections after the council's standard five-year term expired.

The council, established in 2005, remains vital for protecting the socio-political, economic, and land rights of the Sonowal Kachari tribe across upper Assam. The State Election Commission will also conduct the Mising Autonomous Council elections across 40 constituencies on the exact same dates.

Electors and candidates looking to verify symbols or mandatory statutory affidavit forms can check updates via the official State Election Commission, Assam portal.