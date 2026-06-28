Sootea TLNC Meet Adopts Resolutions on Traffic, HIV/AIDS and POCSO Awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The quarterly meeting of the Thana Level Nagarik Committee of Sootea PS was held at the conference hall of Inspection Bungalow, Sootea with Bhaba Saikia, president of TLNC, Sootea in the chair on Friday. Pranjal Kumar Nath, secretary of TNLC and the officer in-charge of Sootea PS explained the objectives of the meeting. A series of resolutions to organize awareness programmes on traffic rules, HIV AIDS, POCSO act within the next quarter were adopted in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Debananda Nath, circle officer, Naduar, Dr Nripen Saikia, SDMO, Tara Prasad Newar, assistant BDO, Sootea Development Block, Prabin Sarma, Apurba Saikia and Anjan Baskota.

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