Special initiatives for women polling personnel in Goalpara district

GOALPARA: The Goalpara District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka has taken up a number of innovative steps in this Assembly election.

Among these novel initiatives, this time many wards of Goalpara district will be manned completely by female polling personnel. Votes of total 40 polling stations will be received by these female officers. The district election office has adopted several effective measures, especially for the women polling personnel. These include special counters for the convenience of the women personnel which are also beautifully decorated.

Also, special confidence-building measures had been taken up as most of them were doing poll duty for the first time. Therefore, adequate training was provided. In addition, the administration has gifted mekhela chador to all the 160 female polling personnel of the district to encourage and enthuse them.

In this regard, Varnali Deka said, "All our women polling personnel are very confident. Those in reserve even expressed their disappointment that they could not be a part of this democratic mission."

On Sunday, 80 polling parties were dispatched to remote polling stations of Goalpara district with tight security. On Monday, the polling personnel of the remaining 1,015 polling stations collected their respective materials within 12 PM and started to proceed to their respective polling stations, as informed by the District Election Officer, Varnali Deka.

All arrangements were made at the dispatch centres for smooth dispatch following COVID-19 protocols, including sufficient numbers of counters, social distancing, masks, and arrangements for food and vehicles for convenience of the poll persons.

Strict security measures are in place at the dispatch centres and strong rooms and all the 1,095 polling stations.

