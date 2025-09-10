Speeding Dumper Crashes Into House in Guwahati’s Borjhar, Kills 46-Year-Old Man

Guwahati: A 46-year-old man was killed on Tuesday night after a speeding dumper truck lost control and rammed into a roadside house in Jogipara village of Borjhar, Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Konok Das, the head of the family living in the house. According to locals and his family members, Das was standing outside when the truck hit him, killing him on the spot. Other family members inside the house escaped unharmed.

Police said the driver and handyman fled immediately after the accident. The incident has left the locality in shock, with residents demanding stricter checks on reckless driving and heavy vehicle movement in the area.