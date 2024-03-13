'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' actor Shameik Moore apologizes for his reaction to Oscar loss

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star Shameik Moore has apologised for his reaction after the film failed to bag an award at the 2024 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel lost to Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' in the best-animated feature film category. Moore, who voices Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) in the franchise, immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he posted that the film was "robbed."

Moore received flak for his comments rebuking him for belittling a critically acclaimed film made by a "legend." Others asked Moore to respect Miyazaki's work.

Minutes later, a contrite Moore said that he should have been more graceful on social media.

"Respect to the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser, but we didn't lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND..... yea get ready," he wrote in a follow-up post. (IANS)

