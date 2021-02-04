State Bank of India organizes mega credit camp at Natya Mandir in Nalbari

Guwahati: State Bank of India organized a mega credit camp at Natya Mandir in Nalbari. The event was graced by RS Ramesh, CGM (SBI NE Circle) along with Dr.G R Chintala, Chairman (NABARD). The credit camp got an overwhelming response with more than 500 beneficiaries.



Sanction Letters were distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes supported by NABARDand ASRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission) involving a total credit dispensation of Rs.8.94 cr. In-principle sanction letters were also distributed to 4 FPOs (Farmers Producer Organisation), one Co-operative Society and this will be the first ever FPO financing in the NE Circle. An exhibition of the products of the SHGs were also organized at the venue. Earlier a mobileATM van was flagged-off in Nalbari Circuit House by the Chief General Manager of SBI and DC of Nalbari in the presence of Suranjana Dutta,GM (NW-I,SBI NE Circle) with other senior officials of SBI and NABARD, stated a press release.