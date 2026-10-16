STEM Lab Unveiled at SOS Children's Village Hojai to Foster Innovation and Learning

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab was inaugurated and dedicated to the children of SOS Children's Village Hojai on Thursday at its campus. The facility will benefit children under the village's alternative care programme as well as beneficiaries of its Family Strengthening (FS) Programme.

The STEM Lab has been established as a dedicated learning space where children can explore scientific concepts through hands-on experimentation, practical projects, models, tools, and technology, moving beyond conventional classroom-based learning. Designed primarily for students from Classes VI to XII, the lab aims to nurture scientific temperament, critical thinking, creativity, innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

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