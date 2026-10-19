Stubble and Smoke: The Groundwater Law Keeping Delhi’s Air Toxic

As winter approaches, north India’s toxic smog season has returned. Despite government enforcement, over 800 farm fires have been registered across the northern states by mid-October. Punjab alone recorded dozens of new daily incidents in hotspots like Amritsar and Tarn Taran, triggering a rapid drop in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

This annual environmental crisis is trapped in a regulatory and mechanical bottleneck. The root of the problem dates back to the Preservation of Subsoil Water Act of 2009. This law barred farmers from sowing paddy until mid-June to conserve groundwater.

While it successfully saved water, it delayed the rice harvest to late October. Consequently, farmers now face an ultra-narrow 25-day window to clear fields and sow winter wheat.

Compounding the rush is the widespread adoption of combine harvesters. Unlike manual harvesting, these massive machines leave behind foot-long, razor-sharp paddy stalks.

For farmers lacking affordable equipment to clear the debris, setting the fields ablaze is the fastest, cheapest method to clean and sanitize the soil.

Meanwhile, official data faces blindness. While space agencies track active hotspots, what satellites cannot see are the small, deliberate fires lit under heavy afternoon cloud cover or during the night, hiding the true scale of the emissions. Until underlying agricultural patterns shift away from excess paddy acreage, North India remains locked in this seasonal cycle.