Student Sandipan Tanti goes missing in Doomdooma, Tinsukia

DOOMDOOMA: Sandipan Tanti (15), son of Nilotpal Tanti and Purabi Tanti of Dhoedaam Tea Estate under Doomdooma police station in Tinsukia district, has been missing since Friday afternoon.

According to the FIR lodged in the Doomdooma police station, it was stated that Sandipan left his house to play with three friends around 1 p.m. on Friday. On finding him not returning home until the evening, the family started searching for him. On questioning the three mates with whom Sandipan went out to play, it was learned that they had gone somewhere else and that they did not take Sandipan with them.

The police have already launched a search operation for Sandipan, but he remained untraced until the filing of this report. Sandipan, a student at Don Bosco High School in Doomdooma, was promoted from class VIII to class IX this year.

