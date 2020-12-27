Students appeal to Dibrugarh University to declare backlog exam results soon

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The degree final semester students under Dibrugarh University, having backlog in various previous semesters' exams, have expressed strong reaction regarding the delay in the declaration of the result of the backlog exams concerned. Under such circumstances, these students are facing problems to pursue advanced education by getting admission in postgraduate or any other courses despite passing the degree final exam. They have appealed to the Dibrugarh University authority to declare the backlog exam results at the earliest.

A section of students who are waiting for their backlog exam results, said in a written statement, "The prestigious Dibrugarh University is going to tear down the future of thousands of its students by conducting the B.A., B.Sc., B.Com 4th and 2nd semester backlog examinations three months subsequent to the 6th semester regular and backlog examination. The application dates of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University B.Ed will close by December 28 while the admission dates of Law, post graduation and various courses in other colleges and universities are on the verge of being closed or have already been closed. But we the students of Dibrugarh University have not got our backlog results yet. Further, the university declared the results of the BA 6th semester without checking a huge number of answer sheets, thus marking 'Absent' in the mark sheet of thousands of final semester students. It is further deploring to the students that when we went to the university authorities to extend the admission dates or to declare the results as soon as possible, they rather blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuked us for choosing the online mode of examination. This delay in declaring the results concerned is soon leading to loss of one educational year for hundreds of to-be-graduate students."

In this connection, these students have urged the Education Minister to redress their problem and to direct Dibrugarh University to declare all their results before December 28.

