Subansiri Spillway News: Wall Collapse Raises Alarm

A major structural issue has been reported at Subansiri River Project as a portion of the guard wall has collapsed owing to heavy water pressure being released from the Subansiri River. The incident has occurred at Block No. 6 of the main dam.
This structural fault at Subansiri Dam's spillway has created a dangerous situation, with the distorted guard wall leading to delays in NHPC’s power generation plans.
According to dependable sources within the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a portion of the guard wall at the spillway has collapsed due to forceful water pressure from the Subansiri River. Technically, NHPC experts have termed the issue as a failure of the "spillway lip." Additionally, it is also perceived that substantial damage may have also been done to the spillway’s base floor which lies close to Gate No. 6.
Sources said that this collapse could be an early warning signs of an impending danger to the integrity of the dam.
The Subansiri Hydroelectric Project is a run-of-river scheme that aims to generate 2,000 MW of power by harnessing the potential of the Subansiri River, which flows along the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
The Subansiri project, faces fresh hurdles as NHPC starts remedial measures for the wall collapse.