Successful Electric Locomotive Trial Marks Progress in Chaulkhowa-Dibrugarh Electrification Project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A trial run of an electric locomotive was successfully conducted on Thursday on the Chaulkhowa (excluding)–Dibrugarh Town (including) section under the Tinsukia Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The trial run was carried out as part of the railway electrification project. During the trial, the ongoing electrification works along the section were also inspected. The development is being viewed as an important step towards introducing electric traction on the route. According to project details, the section covers approximately 6.003 Route Kilometres (RKM) and 9.157 Track Kilometres (TKM). The electrification work is being executed by M/s HEC International Limited. According to sources, railway services from Dibrugarh Town railway station are likely to resume shortly, with preparations currently underway.

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