Supreme Court Summons Assam Chief Secretary Over Unpaid Dues To Tea Estate Workers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chief Secretary of Assam over non-payment of dues to workers employed at tea estates.

A bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the Chief Secretary to physically appear in the court on the next date of hearing.

The apex court criticized the Assam government and the state-owned Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) for not paying attention to the plight of the labourers, as the judges held that no sincere effort has been made on the state's part to clear the outstanding amount.

During the hearing, Justice Oka observed that despite Assam Tea Corporation Limited earning Rs 38 crore from rental income, the workers’ wages remained unpaid.