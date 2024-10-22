Supreme Court Summons Assam Chief Secretary Over Unpaid Dues To Tea Estate Workers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chief Secretary of Assam over non-payment of dues to workers employed at tea estates.
A bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the Chief Secretary to physically appear in the court on the next date of hearing.
The apex court criticized the Assam government and the state-owned Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) for not paying attention to the plight of the labourers, as the judges held that no sincere effort has been made on the state's part to clear the outstanding amount.
During the hearing, Justice Oka observed that despite Assam Tea Corporation Limited earning Rs 38 crore from rental income, the workers’ wages remained unpaid.
The Court inquired whether any portion of the remaining Rs 4 crore would be allocated to pay the workers’ outstanding dues.
Meanwhile, the counsel representing the Assam government argued that the tea estates had incurred financial losses owing to the fact that numerous lessees of the gardens were not profitable, further worsening the financial losses.
In response, the Supreme Court held that if the state is unable to manage the tea estates, then all the properties should be sold to ensure the clearance of the outstanding dues of the workers.
