Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force (IAF) leave spectators spellbound

JORHAT: The skies at Jorhat were painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station, Jorhat on Wednesday. The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the lAF pilots. Apart from the SKAT display, the audience also witnessed a mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport aircraft and helicopters including a low level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI. The Aerobatic Air Display by the lAF’s famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision - the two hallmarks of the IAF. Students of various educational institutes in the vicinity visited Jorhat Air Force Station to witness the show. The spectacular Air Show was organized as a part of lAF’s outreach programme for the benefit of common public, stated a press release.

