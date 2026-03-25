SVEEP Drives in Full Swing Across Assam Districts as Election Day Nears

Voter awareness efforts under the Election Commission of India's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme are gathering pace across multiple Assam districts, with each administration deploying its own mix of local icons, grassroots outreach, and creative campaigns ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.
The Karbi Anglong district administration has roped in Khorsing Terang — a noted personality and recipient of the Asom Gaurav award — as the district's SVEEP Icon.
A series of awareness campaigns has been planned across colleges in the district. District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia is set to address students at these events, focusing on the importance of ethical voting, transparency, and informed decision-making in the electoral process.
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The Golaghat District Election Department's SVEEP cell organised an awareness programme on Tuesday at Borfukonkhat village in Dergaon, under the initiative's "No Voter is Left Behind" theme.
The event was held at the district library and was conducted alongside a training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The programme focused on interactive voter education to encourage residents to exercise their franchise.
In the Tezpur region, SVEEP activities are being carried out through a wide range of creative formats designed to engage voters of all age groups. These include street plays, drawing and rangoli competitions, slogan and digital poster-making contests, wall writing, news presentation competitions, and workshops.
The activities are being run as part of the state-wide SVEEP calendar directed by the Election Commission of India.
The Kokrajhar district administration has taken its SVEEP campaign to the grassroots level, running simultaneous awareness programmes across multiple Village Council and Development Committee (VCDC) areas under the Kokrajhar Development Block.
On Tuesday alone, programmes were held across more than a dozen locations including Titaguri, Amguri, Baruapara, Bhadranpur, Bhatipara, Bhotgaon, Bishmuri, Daloabari, Deborgaon, Dholmara, Owabari, Tinali, Ultapani-Labanyapur, and others.
In addition, a dedicated SVEEP awareness vehicle is being deployed across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the district to extend the campaign's reach to more remote areas.