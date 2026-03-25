SVEEP Drives in Full Swing Across Assam Districts as Election Day Nears

Voter awareness efforts under the Election Commission of India's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme are gathering pace across multiple Assam districts, with each administration deploying its own mix of local icons, grassroots outreach, and creative campaigns ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.

The Karbi Anglong district administration has roped in Khorsing Terang — a noted personality and recipient of the Asom Gaurav award — as the district's SVEEP Icon.

A series of awareness campaigns has been planned across colleges in the district. District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia is set to address students at these events, focusing on the importance of ethical voting, transparency, and informed decision-making in the electoral process.

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