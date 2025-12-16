Swahid Peoli Phukan College organizes National Service Scheme (NSS) camp at Namti

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College, Namti in Sivasagar district, organized a seven-day special camp from December 8 to December 14 at Namti Girls' High School on the theme 'Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat @2047.' The camp was conducted under the leadership of Dr Papu Kumar Ngatey, Programme Officer, NSS unit, with active participation of NSS volunteers and students of the host institution. The aim of the camp was to foster leadership, social responsibility, and holistic development among youth.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath, Principal of SPP College as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the pivotal role of youth and NSS in nation-building and underscored the vision of a developed India by 2047. The event was attended by Mridusmita Neog, Headmistress of the host school, Utpal Bhattacharyya, President of the school management committee, faculty members, students, and NSS volunteers.

On the second day, a leadership development workshop was conducted by Bithopi Borthakur, District School Coordinator, Akshar Foundation, Sivasagar. The session focused on nurturing leadership qualities among students. It was followed by a career guidance session delivered by motivational speaker Dambidhar Taye, who provided insights into career planning, goal setting, and personal growth, inspiring students to make informed decisions about their future.

The third day featured a quiz competition for students, alongside a talk by Dr Papu Kumar Ngatey on the significance of parental guidance in youth development. A cyber safety awareness session was conducted by Sub-Inspector Bhuvanjyoti Gogoi, Namti police station, emphasizing safe online practices. The day also included an interactive discussion on 'Viksit Bharat and the Role of Youth Power' with Uday Singh and Sevi Akhtar Hussain of Sivasagar Commerce College, which encouraged active student participation.

On the fourth day, students attended an entrepreneurship workshop on scientific mushroom cultivation conducted by young entrepreneur Dhrubajit Hatibaruah. This was followed by a practical training programme on disaster management organized by the Civil Defence Department, Sivasagar, under the guidance of Ranjit Hazarika. The day concluded with a dance competition, providing students an opportunity to showcase their cultural talents and boost confidence.

The fifth day included a lecture on 'Viksit Bharat and the Role of Youth' by Dr Bidyut Bikash Baruah, Librarian, SPP College. A free health camp was also organized in collaboration with the Health Department of Geleki Medical Hospital, benefiting both students and the local community. Additionally, an inter-school poster presentation competition was conducted to promote social awareness and national development.

On the sixth day, a skill development workshop on cake making was organized to encourage self-employment, with guidance from Plabita Gogoi and Runjun Baruah. A financial literacy awareness session was also conducted by Tridip Jyoti Saikia and Mustafikur Rahman, officials of SBI, Chapangani branch, Namti. The day concluded with a song competition, further encouraging students' creative expression.

The concluding day featured a lecture on 'Rural Development and Viksit Bharat' by Mousumi Khanikar, Assistant Professor, Auniati University, Teok, motivating students to contribute toward sustainable rural growth. The valedictory session included a cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony, attended by Binita Tamuli, Vice-Principal, along with faculty members, students, and NSS volunteers. Throughout the camp, a seven-day English grammar workshop titled 'Let's Learn English Grammar' was conducted by Dr Ramen Baruah, Head, Department of English, and Manas Neog, Assistant Professor, Department of English.

Judging responsibilities for various competitions were carried out by Dr Ramen Baruah, Dr Umakanta Hazarika, Dr Bulbuli Buargohain, and Susmita Hazarika. The entire programme was expertly anchored by NSS volunteers Achyut Kumar Sharma and Kasturi Saikia.

