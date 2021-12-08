Swahidi Divas of Guru Sri Teg Bahadur Sahib in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: On the occasion of 346th Swahidi Divas of Guru Sri Teg Bahadur Sahib, Nagar Kirtan (procession) was taken out on Tuesday in Dhubri town with Gurugranth, a most sacred and holy book of Sikh religion.

Thousands of Sikh devotees and sangats coming from across the country and abroad took part in the procession chanting religious hymns, which filled the air. Tuesday was the second day of three-day celebration and it will end on Wednesday through a day-long ritual.

