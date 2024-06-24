Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s work continues to inspire people: Sarbananda Sonowal

NAGAON: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal paid rich tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a privileged son of Maa Bharti, during an event held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan on Sunday. The event was organized by the BJP's Nagaon district on the occasion of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Punya Tithi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The nationalist thinking, ideals, and unique contributions of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, have been a source of inspiration for all of us. He emphasized the need for one flag, one constitution, and one leader in a nation. Dr. Mookerjee played a crucial role in advocating for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Inspired by his great ideals, and under the strong leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this article has finally been abrogated, a significant step for the unity of the country. Modi has realized Dr. Mookerjee's dream in letter and spirit.The lifelong pursuits and self-sacrifice of Dr. Mookerjee, the son of Maa Bharati, for the unity and integrity of the country, along with his extensive work, will continue to inspire generations to serve with dedication towards the cause of nation-building."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa, local MLA Rupak Sharma, BJP state secretary Bikul Deka, spokespersons Subhash Dutta and Syed Mominul Awal, among others.

Sonowal also visited the Nagaon Zilla Sahitya Sabha building, where he interacted with Sabha's officials. Sonowal urged the Sahitya Sabha to enable the new generations for the advancement of the Assamese language and literature, as well as the promotion of the language, stated the press release.

Also Read: Balidan Diwas: Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, who sacrificed himself for India’s unity (sentinelassam.com)