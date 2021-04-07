Talk on personality development organized in Dikhowmukh College

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Dikhowmukh College, one of the premier higher educational institutes in greater Dikhowmukh area on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, organized a motivational talk on Monday.

The talk was organized under the aegis of the college career and placement cell, in collaboration with IQAC, on aims in life and personality development. Dr Diganta Biswa Sarmah was the invited speaker in the talk. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarmah said that all colleges in the country should be self-centres (pran kendra) of our civilization and culture. He also narrated the influence of Ramkrishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Auribindo on his life.

Dr Sarmah exchanged views with the students and public. Dr.Ranjit Kumar Baruah, Principal of the college, welcomed the guests and gathering. Bipul Borkatoky, president of the college development committee, gave a brief lecture.

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania Casts Vote

Also Read: Book Puran Kahini (first episode of Puran story )released at Dikhowmukh College