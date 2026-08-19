Tea Garden Wage Scheme Bolsters Maternal Health and Financial Security in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Pregnancy is a crucial phase in a woman's life, requiring adequate nutrition, regular health check-ups, and timely access to essential maternal healthcare services. In this context, the wage compensation scheme for pregnant women in tea garden areas has emerged as an important source of financial support, helping thousands of pregnant women meet their nutritional and healthcare needs during pregnancy and the postnatal period.

Launched on October 1, 2018, the scheme aims to compensate pregnant women working in tea garden areas for wage loss during pregnancy and enable them to access adequate nutrition and essential maternal healthcare services.

Under the scheme, each eligible beneficiary receives Rs 15,000 in four instalments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The first instalment of Rs 3,000 is provided during the first trimester, followed by Rs 4,000 during the sixth month of pregnancy. Another Rs 4,000 is released following institutional delivery, while the final instalment of Rs 4,000 is provided six weeks after delivery.

Beyond financial assistance, the scheme also encourages pregnant women to undergo regular antenatal check-ups, maintain proper nutrition, opt for institutional delivery, and receive appropriate postnatal care.

In Sonitpur district, the scheme currently covers 41 tea gardens, including their branches. The Health Department has been conducting extensive awareness activities in tea garden communities through interpersonal communication, community meetings, hoardings, banners, posters, and public-address announcements.

The impact of the scheme in Sonitpur has been significant. During the 2025-26 financial year, a total of 5,871 pregnant women benefited from the scheme, with Rs 2,90,70,200 disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

During the current financial year, from April 2026 to date, a total of 2,416 pregnant women have already benefited under the scheme, with Rs 1,00,65,400 disbursed so far.

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