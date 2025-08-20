Tea Garden Workers in Cachar to Get New Rest Shelters, Toilets Under Govt Scheme

Silchar: The Cachar district administration has intensified efforts to implement the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana (CSAY), a flagship welfare scheme of the Assam government aimed at providing rest shelters with toilets for tea garden workers.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, chaired a review meeting at the DC’s office to speed up the scheme’s progress. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Neihat Haolai, ACS, Bonnykha Chetia, ACS, Silchar Sadar Circle Officer Arunjyoti Das, ALRS, Udharbond Circle Officer Rituraj Bordoloi, ALRS, and other stakeholders.

The discussions focused on identifying suitable land across tea estates and ensuring construction begins without delays. “The government has designed this project to address a long-standing need of the tea community, and the Cachar administration is fully committed to implementing it swiftly and transparently,” said DC Yadav.

Under CSAY, each shelter equipped with toilets will cost ₹5.16 lakh. The number of shelters will depend on the size of tea estates: one for gardens up to 500 hectares, two for estates between 500 and 700 hectares, and three for estates above 700 hectares. Officials highlighted that the facilities would provide hygienic resting spaces, filling a major welfare gap for workers.

To ensure smooth execution, the administration is forming construction committees and finalising bank account details to facilitate quick fund transfer from the state government. Officials expressed confidence that Cachar could emerge as one of the first districts to show visible results under CSAY.

Tea cultivation remains central to Cachar’s economy, supporting thousands of families. Authorities say the rest shelters will not only uplift the daily lives of workers but also reinforce the district’s standing as a key tea-producing hub of Assam.

With close monitoring by the district administration, the CSAY initiative in Cachar is being seen as a model for grassroots welfare, translating government policy into meaningful change for tea garden communities.