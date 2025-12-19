Teenage college student dies after being hit by speeding vehicle in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road accident that took place at Jamuguri bypass near Shantipur petrol depot, Princi Palki Borah, a BA 3rd semester student of THB College who was a magazine secretary of the union body of THB College, lost her life on Wednesday late evening. She was 19. Daughter of Khirod Borah and Juri Borah, residents of Sarubhagia here, she was heading towards Jamugurihat from the Kusumtola side when a speeding Bolero hit her scooty from behind. Severely injured Princi Palki was immediately taken to Tezpur for further treatment but doctors declared her dead. A team of Jamuguri police later on managed to seize the vehicle bearing registration number AS23CC8225.

The THB College family including the Principal, Dr Ajit Hazarika, the chairman, along with the representatives of the union body and the college family paid rich tribute in a shradhanjali programme organized at THB College campus on Thursday. Talking to this correspondent, Principal Dr Hazarika mourned the untimely death of the meritorious student and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members. The untimely death of the emerging girl has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area.

Notably, the Shantipur area is a diverging point from where vehicles get diverted towards four lane NH-15 and to Jamugurihat town. But neither the National Highway authority nor the local administration have erected speed breakers in the highly crowded area.

A section of people came out on Thursday and blocked the NH-15 demanding installation of speed breakers and deployment of a permanent traffic police in the juncture to control the movement of vehicles. Later on, higher officials from Sonitpur district administration including the circle officer of Naduar revenue circle visited the site and assured the demonstrators that the administration would undertake immediate action to address the issue.

Also Read: Assamese Actress Nandinee Kashyap Arrested After Student Dies in Hit-and-Run Tragedy