Tensions Flare in Arunachal Pradesh as Anti-Dam Protests Turn Violent, Shutting Down Upper Subansiri

Arunachal Pradesh: Normal life ground to a complete halt across Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district today as a 12-hour district shutdown, enforced by the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) and the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU), sparked intense civil unrest on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The agitation, aimed at demanding the permanent withdrawal of the proposed 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP), escalated rapidly when protesters blocked major roads, burnt tyres, and set a vehicle on fire in Daporijo. Local business establishments downed their shutters and public transport went off the roads.

Tensions reached a breaking point following an alleged late-night police raid at the residence of the ATSU President. Protesting bodies rejected the district administration's offers for peace talks and forced the cancellation of a crucial public hearing scheduled by NHPC Limited.

“Our motherland is not for sale, and we will do anything to safeguard it,” warned an ATSU leadership representative. "This mega-dam project poses an existential threat to our environment, local livelihoods, and indigenous tribal rights."

Security forces remain heavily deployed across the district to restore public order.