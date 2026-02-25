Tezpur College to host first-ever international seminar on water challenges

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a historic first for colleges on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, Tezpur College is set to organize an international seminar with financial support from the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. The two-day seminar, jointly organized by the departments of History, Political Science, and Geography, will be held on February 27 and February 28.

Titled ‘Water Challenges: From Ancient to Contemporary Times and Beyond,’ the seminar will focus on the growing importance of water as a vital natural resource and its role in human civilisation, environmental conservation, climate change, river management, and sustainable development.

Renowned scholars, including Dr Om Katel and Professor Anuja Nayyar from the Royal University of Bhutan, will attend as resource persons. Eminent speakers such as Dr Rajiv Handique, Academic Registrar of Guwahati University, Professor Chandan Kumar Sarmah of Dibrugarh University, and Professor Arup Jyoti Saikia of IIT Guwahati will deliver lectures in different sessions.

More than 70 research papers have already been received from researchers representing universities and colleges across the country. Principal Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika stated that the seminar would provide an important platform for academicians, researchers, and students to exchange ideas and promote awareness and policy discussions on water resource management for the future.

