Tezpur filmmaker Chinmoy Sharma’s ‘Bhakutkut’ to release on March 6

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The third directorial venture of Tezpur-based young filmmaker Chinmoy Sharma, titled Bhakutkut, is all set for release on March 6. Emerging from Tezpur a town long regarded as a cultural cradle of Assamese cinema the film continues the region’s rich contribution to the state’s film industry.

Driven by sheer passion despite limited financial resources, Sharma completed the film with the encouragement and support of local artistes, actors, and well-wishers associated with the cultural sphere. His earlier films, Ajoni Suwali and Bhoot Jolokia, were well received by audiences, making Bhakutkut one of his anticipated projects.

Produced by Sai Creative Films and Green Grass Films, the movie features a mix of seasoned and emerging artistes from Assam, including Mridul Chutia, Pratibha Choudhury, Pranjal Saikia, Deepjyoti Kakoti, Dip Kalita, Jayashree Bhuyan, Manoj Barkotoki, Dorothy Bharadwaj, Kaushik Nath, Munmi Phukan, Beena Patangia, Parag Baruah, Himangshu Prasad Das, Durgashree Bora, among others.

The cinematography has been handled by Joshi Saikia, while sound recording is by Diki Saikia. Music direction is by The Jamming Buddies and Anupam Baruah. The film’s songs feature voices of popular Assamese singers such as Zubeen Garg and Nil Akash, along with Achurjya Borpatra, Rupam Bhuyan, Minimi, and Anupa Roy.

Also Read: Assam Filmmaker Rima Das Wins Prestigious New York Women in Film and Television Award for Direction