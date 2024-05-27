Tezpur: Pakke River Sparks Crisis in Assam-Arunachal Region; Farmers Stranded, Ecosystems at Risk

TEZPUR: In the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border region of Pakke River known as Bordikarai in its lower reaches struggles. To maintain its vitality amidst relentless drought gripping area. Originating from lofty hills of Arunachal Pradesh. This once-flowing river has become shadow of its former self. Leaving locals in disbelief. And evoking sense of loss among those who once reveled in its beauty.

The transformation of Pakke River landscape is stark and alarming. What was once lifeline for communities along its banks has now turned into a desolate expanse of dry sand and barren rocks. Absence of flowing water has not only stripped away river's aesthetic charm. But has also dealt severe blow to livelihoods of those dependent on it.

In Seijosa, town once adorned by river's beauty atmosphere now carries somber tone. As residents grapple with reality of riverbed's desolation, many attribute phenomenon to displeasure of Varun Devta. Deity associated with water reflecting deep cultural and spiritual connection between people and their environment.

The implications of Pakke River's dwindling water levels extend far beyond mere aesthetics. Bordikrai Irrigation Project vital water source for farmers now stands crippled by crisis. Despite efforts by Irrigation Department to manage situation including closure of 12 sluice gates as a part of irrigation scheme. The riverbed remains dry and the farmers are stranded without water during crucial monsoon season.

Officials from Irrigation Department acknowledge challenges they face in addressing crisis but admit efforts thus far have been futile. The second-largest irrigation project in Assam fails. It cannot fulfill intended purpose. Farmers in Nadua and beyond are left with uncertainty and despair.

The plight of Pakke River underscores urgent need for concerted action. We must mitigate effects of climate change. This emphasizes critical importance of safeguarding our natural heritage in face of environmental challenges.