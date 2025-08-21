Tezpur stakeholders unite to demand place on Assam’s official tourism map

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The historic town of Tezpur, often celebrated as the “Cultural Capital of Assam,” is once again in the spotlight, this time not for its ancient temples or legendary love stories, but for a rallying cry from stakeholders demanding its rightful place on Assam’s official tourism map.

During a stakeholders’ consultation at the tourism department’s Prashanti Lodge, a diverse group of voices from academics and environmentalists to entrepreneurs and social activists joined forces to urge the state government to recognize Tezpur and Sonitpur district as a primary tourism destination.

While Tezpur boasts a rich tapestry of attractions with iconic archaeological remains like Agnigarh, Da-Parbatia, and Bamuni hills, the revered temples of Mahabhairab and Ketakeshwar Mandir, the vibrant arts and cultural heritage, it has long suffered from being treated as a mere ‘stopover’ for visitors heading to Kaziranga National Park, Nameri, or Arunachal Pradesh.

“Tezpur is more than a gateway, it’s a destination in itself. Tezpur is a fast growing city on the banks of the river Brahmaputra and is the largest of the north bank towns. It is also known as the most clean and pollution-free city in India because of its clean and green view. Tezpur attracts every visitor who comes here to its beautiful parks, hillocks, sceneries and well-established hotels,” asserted social worker Hemanta Lahkar, pointing to the city’s unique blend of history, mythology, and natural beauty.

Participants highlighted that Sonitpur was not only culturally endowed but also geographically blessed. The district offers access to Khonamukh’s authentic Mising village, the Kanyaka Multipurpose Agricultural Project showcasing agro-tourism, and a newly-added sixth zone of Kaziranga National Park. With the Brahmaputra flowing alongside and the Arunachal foothills framing the skyline, Tezpur holds unmatched potential for eco-tourism and adventure sports. WWF coordinator Anupam Sarma emphasized, “With responsible tourism practices, we can develop eco-lodges, river cruises, bird-watching trails, and agro-based tours—all while preserving the environment.”

Another underutilized aspect is Tezpur’s academic standing. Home to Tezpur University and several other prominent institutions, the city has the resources to attract educational tourism, hosting conferences, research programmes, and international exchange initiatives.

Tezpur University Professor Dr Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma noted, “We should position Tezpur not only as a tourist city but as an academic tourism hub. That combination can be a game-changer for the local economy.”

One of the major grievances voiced at the meeting was the absence of Tezpur from Assam’s formal tourism promotion campaigns. Without inclusion on the official map, participants argued, the region misses out on government funding, marketing visibility, and policy-driven development.

Local tourism entrepreneur Ranjan Dutta remarked, “Tourists today depend on official tourism materials to plan their itineraries. If Tezpur isn’t featured prominently, it’s invisible to many potential visitors.”

The consultation ended with a unanimous resolution urging the state government to formally list Tezpur and Sonitpur on the Assam tourism map, develop integrated tourism infrastructure, including better road connectivity, signage, and eco-friendly accommodations, launch promotional campaigns showcasing the region’s cultural, natural, and academic assets, organize annual festivals to celebrate Tezpur’s heritage and attract repeat visitors. “Tezpur has the story, the scenery, and the spirit,” Lahkar concluded. “What it needs now is the recognition and investment to match.”

