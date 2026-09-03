Tezpur University bids emotional farewell to three long-serving staff members

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University bid farewell to three of its long-serving members—Prof Nashreen S Islam of the Department of Chemical Sciences, Dr Biren Das, Controller of Examinations, and Khagen Chandra Das, Multi-Tasking Staff—at a farewell programme held at the University’s Council Hall. All three superannuated from the university on August 31, 2026, after rendering several decades of dedicated service. The farewell programme was attended by members of the Tezpur University community. As a mark of appreciation for their contributions, the retirees were felicitated with gamosa and xorai. In keeping with the University’s practice, their retirement benefits were also formally handed over during the programme.

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