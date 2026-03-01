Tezpur University explores collaboration with Hyundai for EV, battery research

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A high-level delegation from Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), Korea, led by Chang Jin Kim and Siyun Kim, General Managers, HMC, Korea, visited Tezpur University recently and held strategic discussions with the Vice-Chancellor (Acting), Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, along with the deans of the University, regarding the establishment of an industry-driven Hyundai Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Tezpur University. The proposed Hyundai CoE initiative is being coordinated by Dr Manashita Borah of the Department of Electrical Engineering, in close collaboration with the visiting delegation comprising Chang Jin Kim and Siyun Kim, General Managers, HMC, Korea.

The proposed Centre of Excellence aims to undertake focused research in the thrust areas of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Battery Technology. A key objective of this collaboration is to develop a robust research ecosystem with the broader vision of establishing the largest pan-India battery expert network, fostering innovation and industry-academia synergy in advanced energy storage solutions. The discussions underscored mutual interest in strengthening collaborative research, capacity building, and technology development aligned with India’s growing emphasis on sustainable mobility and clean energy transitions. This collaboration marks a significant step towards positioning Tezpur University as a key contributor to India’s evolving EV and energy storage ecosystem.

