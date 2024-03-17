Tezpur: In a bid to bridge academia and industry, the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Tezpur University organized an online lecture series on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Supply Chain Management” recently.

The highlight of the lecture series was an intellectual discourse by Utkarsh Mittal, the Manager of Machine Learning & Automation at GAP Inc., USA. Mittal’s expertise shone through as he delved into the transformative potential of Generative AI in revolutionizing supply chains. His talk, titled “Revolutionizing Supply Chains Through Generative AI,” not only captivated the audience but also provided invaluable insights into the symbiotic relationship between artificial intelligence and supply chain dynamics.

During the event, Prof. Dinesh Kumar, a distinguished figure in the domain, and a retired Professor from the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at IIT Roorkee explained the Role of Supply Chain in Improving the Performance of the Industry. His presentation offered a comprehensive overview of the pivotal role supply chains play in enhancing industrial performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Paragmoni Kalita, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering said that with a blend of theoretical frameworks and practical applications, the lecture series would facilitate a deeper understanding of AI’s integration with supply chain management.

