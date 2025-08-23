Tezpur University’s Assamese Department shines in UGC National Eligibility Test (NET)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Department of Assamese at Tezpur University achieved remarkable success in the UGC NET (December 2024 and June 2025) examinations. Among the successful candidates this year, three students qualified for National Eligibility Test (NET) with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), nine for Assistant Professorship (NET), and four for PhD eligibility. Notably, two students of the department emerged as national toppers by securing 100 percentile in the University Grant Commission NET examination. The department has been able to maintain this streak of success since its beginning.

The Department of Assamese at Tezpur University, which started its postgraduate programme in 2020 with twenty seats, has successfully completed five years this year. Considering the intake capacity of only twenty seats, such achievements within just five years are indeed a matter of great pride for the department.

Since its inception, the department has been able to draw the attention of the academic and research community not only in Assam but also across the world through various innovative academic and research activities. The department has been engaged in reviving the old Assamese scripts of the region.

“The collective efforts of the faculty members and students of Tezpur University’s Department of Assamese have been instrumental in attaining success in various spheres”, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh lauded the department for its net success.

