Thadou Organisations Demand Security After Killing of Community Leader

Guwahati: Thadou organisations have demanded immediate security for their leaders and families in Assam and Manipur following the killing of noted community figure Nehkam Jomhao (59).Jomhao, Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, Assam, was abducted and killed near his home in Manja village, Karbi Anglong. Police said armed cadres attacked him on August 6, and despite extensive searches, his body has not yet been recovered. He had recently travelled to Imphal as part of a Thadou delegation for a peace dialogue with the Meitei community.

The Thadou Community International (TCI) termed the incident a “cold-blooded murder,” alleging that it reflected a wider campaign of persecution against the community. Several organisations, including the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), Meitei Heritage Society (MHS), Meetei Alliance (MA), and Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), strongly condemned the killing and said Jomhao was targeted for his role in promoting peace.

TIM accused cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA) of carrying out the attack. It alleged that Jomhao was assaulted inside his home, chased down when he tried to flee, and killed with sharp weapons. The group also criticised government policy for allowing militants to remain in civilian areas, calling it a “serious breach of national security.”The killing has reignited calls to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact between the Government of India and Kuki armed groups. Both TCI and TIM said the arrangement has failed, enabling militants to regroup and operate freely. They urged the authorities to declare KRA and UKDA as terrorist organisations.

The TSA described Jomhao as a martyr for peace and unity, while the MHS appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure swift justice. The Meetei Alliance called on the Governor not to extend the SoO pact.

Community leaders warned that if the perpetrators are not punished, the incident could fuel fresh ethnic tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Assamese journalist Dip Saikia of Jorhat, working with Nagaland-based Hornbill TV, was shot and injured while covering a flower festival in Senapati district, Manipur. Police identified the attacker as Litingse Thonger Naga, who was caught by villagers. Saikia, who had earlier received threats, is undergoing treatment.