The 2026 Nobel Prize: Meet the 'Ghost Particles' Passing Through You Right Now

The universe is full of particles that we cannot see, and some of them are passing through your body right now. They are called neutrinos, and they are so difficult to detect that physicists have nicknamed them “ghost particles.”

These elusive cosmic messengers are at the centre of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded to Belgian-American physicist Francis Halzen. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honoured Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and his groundbreaking discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating from deep cosmic sources.

Operating under a cubic kilometre of clear Antarctic ice at the South Pole, IceCube acts as a massive particle trap. Halzen’s visionary leadership transformed this frozen expanse into the world's largest neutrino telescope. By capturing the rare, faint blue light emitted when neutrinos collide with ice atoms, his work opened a brand-new window into the high-energy universe.

The Nobel committee emphasized that Halzen’s discoveries have fundamentally reshaped modern astrophysics.

His research allows scientists to trace these "ghosts" back to violent cosmic events, such as supermassive black holes and exploding stars, solving century-old mysteries about the origins of cosmic rays.