The Assam Cabinet Today in a Meeting Took Several Key Decisions

GUWAHATI:

The Assam Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made several important decisions on Wednesday. This is the sixth cabinet meeting presided over by CM Sarma upon being voted to power.

The following decisions were made at the Assam Cabinet Meeting:

1) Every year, personnel from the level of Sub-inspector to Constable in all Assam Police armed battalions would be granted one month of mandatory leave to visit their families. Every year, those employees who live in quarters with their families will be granted 10 days of leave.

2) The commission charged by Fair Price Shops for commodity transportation would be raised from Rs 100.10 per quintal to Rs 143 per quintal.

-- 860 cooperative societies in the state would get a set sum of Rs 5 lakh per year for the use of godowns, commodity transportation, and other services.

-- Cooperatives will be awarded transportation contracts for transporting goods from FCI godowns and other locations.

3) MLA Padma Hazarika will be elevated to Cabinet rank for efficiently fulfilling out the tasks delegated to the committee he chairs, such as utilising 77,000 bigha lands in Gorukhuti, Sipajhar for agricultural purposes, among other things.

4) The Cabinet agreed to entrust the Information Technology Department with the task of erecting mobile towers wherever they are needed for simple internet connection in all nooks and crannies of the state for the benefit of online education.

5) Ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, and Dr. Ranoj Pegu have been tasked with ensuring the execution of cabinet decisions and informing the cabinet about the progress of execution.





