The Poet Who Made Silence Speak: A Tribute to Nilamani Phukoon

Recipient of the Jnanpith Award and Padma Shri, Phookan was not merely a poet he was a seer. His verses, steeped in imagery of rivers, forests, stars, and time, carried deep philosophical undertones that transcended regional boundaries. Through collections like Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi and Gulapi Jamur Lagna, he gave Assamese poetry a modern, meditative voice.

Across Assam today, poetry readings, literary forums, and quiet personal reflections marked the day. In schools and universities, students read his poems aloud reviving the rhythm of a voice that once captured the essence of this land.He helped us see the unseen, feel the unspoken. His poems are not read, they are experienced, said a young poet at a commemorative gathering in Tezpur.