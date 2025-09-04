Theft, corruption allegations shake ONGC Assam assets office in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A shocking series of thefts at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Assam Assets office in Nazira has rattled the region, with crude oil and valuables stolen from key oil fields including Lakuwa, Dimuwal, Mechagarh, and Gelekey. Despite the presence of multi-layered security comprising the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ONGC’s own security wing, and Home Guards, the incidents continue unabated, raising serious doubts over the effectiveness of the security system.

Concerns are mounting over possible insider involvement, as allegations surface that certain officials may be colluding with the thieves. The residential areas of the ONGC office have also been repeatedly targeted, worsening the situation for employees and their families.

Controversy deepened after ONGC authorities imposed a media blackout across the residential and oil field areas, barring journalists from reporting. Local organizations, political parties, and the journalists’ community in Nazira have strongly condemned the move, accusing the corporation of attempting to conceal corruption and malpractice within its ranks.

Allegations of a nexus between top officials and criminals have further fueled public anger, with claims that prostitution and drug trafficking are also taking place within ONGC’s residential complexes. Critics say these issues highlight serious lapses in both security and governance, calling into question the accountability of ONGC’s leadership.

Widespread outrage has now erupted across Sivasagar and beyond, with demands for an independent investigation, strict action against corrupt officials, and the immediate lifting of the media restrictions. The unfolding scandal has placed ONGC under intense public and political scrutiny, as stakeholders await a decisive response from authorities.

