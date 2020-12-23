Theft took place at Narowa Than in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Theft took place at Narowa Than located just 3 km away from NH-15 of Karchantala under Jamuguri police station on Monday night. According to information, the miscreant had entered the Than premises by breaking the five locks of the entrance. The thief took away cash Rs 5,000, jewellery, alms box and brass utensils. The locals came to know about the incident in the morning and informed Jamuguri Police.

