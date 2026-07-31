Three Assam frontline forest staff win NTCA Awards for Excellence 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Three frontline forest staff members, including two ‘lady sentinels’ from Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, have been conferred the ‘Awards for Excellence 2026’ by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Mami Basumatary and Mousumi Das, both Forester-I of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, along with Gwmshar Swimary, Van Mazdoor of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, received the awards at the central Global Tiger Day celebration organised by the NTCA in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two women staff, often described as the brave hearts of Orang, were recognised for their pivotal role over the past three years in building strong relationships with local communities, including Eco-Development Committees (EDCs), Village Defence Parties (VDPs), and villagers—especially women—in support of tiger conservation. Gwmshar Swimary of Manas was awarded for his contribution to monitoring efforts.

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