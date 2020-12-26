Three-day free yoga camp is being held in Sonitpur, Assam

Jamugurihat: On the occasion of the Assam Yoga Mahotsav, along with the other districts of the state Sonitpur too organized the three-day free yoga camp. The programme was organized by the All Assam Yoga Mahasangha (AAYM).



The programme of the three-day free yoga camp with the theme 'Boost your immunity system' has been started on December 12 in Nagaon district. And since then it is being organized in many districts of Assam such as Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, and Hojai by the qualified teachers of yoga under the aegis of AAYM.



On Saturday (December 25) the programme was held at the premises of Amritopom Public School in Kusumtola, Sonitpur district where over hundreds of students were provided with free yoga training. The event will conclude on December 27, 2020.



Jeevan Bora, principal of Jamuguri High School presided over the occasion as the President, and Dulu Gogoi, retired headmaster of Nagashankar High School was present at the event as chief guest.



Speaking at the occasion, Jeevan Bora said that yoga and body exercises cure various ailments.

Speaking to media yoga instructor, Niranjan Gogoi said that he would like to build a healthy society with the help of yoga in future. He will work not only for his place but also for the state and the country.

In Guwahati, the programme started today (December 26) at the Ropeway Terminal of Panbazar area. Around 25 people participated in the yoga session.



The AAYM is holding the three-day yoga programme in various districts of the State to bring awareness among the masses "How Yoga can Boost our Immunity System in this Pandemic Situation."



