Three-Day Kati Bihu Seedling Plantation Drive by Aranya Suraksha Samiti Concludes in Dhubri district

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The three-day seedling plantation on Kati Bihu by Aranya Suraksha Samiti across various locations of Assam concluded on Saturday, which began on October 16 at Boitamari Satra of Dhubri district. The programme was inaugurated by secretary of Boitamari Satra Management Committee, Dhiren Roy and Namgharia Kailash Chakraborty.

Secretary-general of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Dr. Haricharan Das thanked the public and organisers for their support in the plantation drive. The seedling plantation programme was launched on October 16 at Shualkuchi Satra by Satradhikar Rajib Lochan Sanyasi.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti also organized seedling plantations, held discussions, and awareness programmes in various locations across Assam, including Barhath, Majuli, Puranigudam, Bhergaon, Dhanshreeghat, Bilasipara, Bogoribari and Guwahati.

The Kati Bihu celebration is aimed to promote environmental awareness and emphasize the importance of conservation.

Also Read: Assam: Ban on illegal offline and online lotteries enforced in Kokrajhar District

Also Watch: