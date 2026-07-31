Three-Month-Old Calf Brutally Attacked with Sharp Weapon in Morigaon, Owner Files FIR

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A three-month-old calf was brutally attacked by one Paragjyoti Hazarika in Kujisatra under Mikirbheta PS in Morigaon district.

According to reports, the Jersey calf owned by Nabajyoti Hazarika inadvertently entered the paddy field of Paragjyoti Hazarika at around 5 pm on Wednesday. Thereafter, Paragjyoti Hazarika allegedly kept the calf at his house without informing the owner, and attacked it with a sharp weapon, leading to injuries on his left leg.

The owner, Nabajyoti Hazarika, rescued the calf and admitted it to a veterinary hospital. Following an FIR by him, the police have arrested Paragjyoti Hazarika.

Also Read: Assam Forest Department drops Wildlife SOS following elephant calf death probe