Assam: Three new corona cases detected in Hailakandi district

Hailakandi: Three fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday taking the total tally to 3,351. Health authorities here disclosed that one active positive case has been detected under RT-PCR and two cases under RAT. Altogether 426 swab samples were taken on Monday out of which 28 are under RT-PCR and 398 under RAT. Altogether 1,942 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 3,317 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals.The number of active cases are 11 with eight afflicted persons under home isolation, two admitted at SK Roy Civil Hospital and one at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Nine COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. 14 deaths at SMC&H have been declared as 'non-COVID' by the State level Death Audit Board. Of the 31,626 RT-PCR samples taken, 29,256 have tested negative. Swab results of 53 persons are awaited. Altogether 1,28,079 swab samples were taken out of which 31,626 are under RT-PCR and 96,453'under RAT.

