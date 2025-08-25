Ticket Inspectors Caught Extorting Passengers on Guwahati–Ledu Intercity Express

Guwahati: In a shocking case of malpractice on the railways, two ticket inspectors aboard the Guwahati–Ledu Intercity Express were caught on camera allegedly collecting money from passengers without issuing tickets.

The incident reportedly took place on the stretch between Sivasagar and Guwahati, where the TTs were seen accepting cash directly from passengers, bypassing the official process. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage.

Railway sources said that the matter has come to their notice and an internal inquiry is likely to be initiated. Passengers have long complained about such corrupt practices on several routes, and this video evidence has once again raised serious questions about accountability and transparency in railway operations.

Public demand is growing for strict disciplinary action against the accused inspectors to deter such practices in the future.