 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

'Tiger Worm Toilet' constructed by Oxfam India in Morigaon

Using 2kg worms, a ‘Tiger Worm Toilet‘ was constructed at Batabarigaon in Morigaon district by Oxfam India.

Tiger Worm Toilet

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  7 April 2021 2:47 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Using 2kg worms, a 'Tiger Worm Toilet' was constructed at Batabarigaon in Morigaon district by Oxfam India under the Brahmaputra river basin resilience building programme-2020-21. Tiger Worm Toilets (known as vermifilter toilets) contain composting worms inside the toilet that digest feces. Oxfam India has applied this scientific technique for the inhabitants of the riverine areas.

Also watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes

Also Read: After Assam Election, Social Welfare Department to Set-up Public Toilets for Transgenders Community

Tiger Worm Toilet’ Morigaon district 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X