'Tiger Worm Toilet' constructed by Oxfam India in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT



MORIGAON: Using 2kg worms, a 'Tiger Worm Toilet' was constructed at Batabarigaon in Morigaon district by Oxfam India under the Brahmaputra river basin resilience building programme-2020-21. Tiger Worm Toilets (known as vermifilter toilets) contain composting worms inside the toilet that digest feces. Oxfam India has applied this scientific technique for the inhabitants of the riverine areas.

