Time is Up: UN Warns the World a 1.5°C Breach is Here, Immediate Cuts Only Way to Avoid Disastrous Warmth

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) UNEP dropped a bombshell climate report on Wednesday, declaring that the target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C without exceeding it has now been officially lost due to decades of inadequate climate action.

The Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return warns that breaching the critical Paris Agreement threshold is now inevitable. However, scientists stressed that this "overshoot" does not have to be permanent if nations dramatically escalate emission cuts.

To pull temperatures back down to 1.5°C by 2100, global greenhouse gas emissions must be slashed by 18% by 2030 and 45% by 2035 compared to 2025 levels.

Current policies are tracking toward a disastrous 2.8°C of warming this century, exacerbated by the recent exit of the United States from the Paris Agreement.

“Overshoot is not surrender. We can still keep it as small and as short as possible,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen urged immediate global policies to avoid irreversible planetary damages, warning: “Every additional fraction of a degree and additional year of warming above 1.5°C increases climate impacts and risks.”