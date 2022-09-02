Tinsukia College observes 66th foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Tinsukia College, a premier institution in upper Assam observed 66th Foundation Day with memorial lecture, release of books, excellence awards etc. Renowned writer, poet and literary critic of Assamese, Rajbanshi and Bengali language and former Associate Professor and head of the Assamese Department of Golakganj Chilarai College Dhubri Dr Dwijendra Nath Bhakat delivered the Tinsukia College Teachers' Memorial lecture on 'Genesis, Habitation, Society, Economics, Culture and Linguistic identity of Koch-Rajbanshi' at college auditorium on Thursday in presence of former teachers, guests and students. Dr Bhakat, an authority of Vaishnavvite literature and Rajbanshi language, in his long deliberation dwelt at lengthon transformation of Koch to Rajbanshi from pre-Vedic period to its present status.

The programme was chaired by Monika Devi president ACTA of Tinsukia College unit. Dr Surjya Chutia principal of the college delivered the welcome address. Rashmita Borkotoky of Economics department moderated the programme. In sync with the Foundation Day programme 3 books published by Tinsukia College were released. These were 'Exona'- a multi-lingual compilation of research articles on Commerce and Humanities, 'Spectrum'-a collection of research based articles on multi-disciplinary science and a translation of Homen Borgohain's novel-Timir Tirtha into Bengali by Dr Sushanta Kar. Another highlight of the programme was presentation of 2 cash incentives of Rs 30,000 each to students of Botany and Zoology from Tinsukia College who topped the list in final year 6 semester results by Gunin and Jaya Bharali Hazarika Memorial Trust instituted from this year and the recipients were Neha Paul of Botany and Gayetri Moran of Zoology. It can be mentioned here that Jaya Bharali Hazarika was former head of the Department of Zoology and Gunin Hazarika was a former GB member of the College.

